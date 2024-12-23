15 Best Bruce Willis Movies, Ranked

Bruce Willis started acting in 1980, though he didn't gain much traction in Hollywood until he landed the role of David Addison in "Moonlighting" in 1985. After the success of that series, Willis landed a variety of roles on the small and big screens alike. But when Willis played John McClane in 1988's "Die Hard," he changed his career, becoming an action star.

It wasn't long before Willis began branching out into all kinds of movies, from "Hudson Hawk" to "The Sixth Sense," portraying a plethora of different types of characters and never settling on a specific role that would get him typecast. But after appearing in 126 movies, 16 TV shows, a few video games, and a handful of theatrical performances, Willis tragically retired from acting in 2022 following a diagnosis of aphasia, which made it difficult for him to communicate.

Sadly, Willis won't be making any more films, but during his career he built a considerably large filmography of excellent movies. While he's been in his share of bombs, Willis has also appeared in numerous highly-rated and hugely successful films. These 15 are easily his best, ranked using an aggregate of Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb scores.