Why Hawkgirl From James Gunn's Superman Looks So Familiar

Introduced in the second season of HBO's blockbuster series "The Last of Us" (which is based on Naughty Dog's beloved Playstation games), Isabela Merced's Dina quickly became one of the show's most pivotal characters. A longtime resident of the protected settlement of Jackson, Wyoming, Dina is best friends with one of our protagonists, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and in an on-again, off-again relationship with another Jackson settler Jesse (Young Mazino), but after Ellie and Dina both lose their (somewhat shared) father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal), they want revenge ... and set off on a dangerous journey together to avenge Joel and take down his killer Abby (fellow newcomer Kaitlyn Dever).

During said Journey, Ellie makes a shocking discovery; she's pregnant, and it's Jesse's baby. Obviously, this puts a new kind of pressure on her to survive, knowing that she's going to bring new life into the world even as the world crumbles in the wake of the cordyceps virus (which turns infected people into bloodthirsty zombies with trees growing out of their heads). Not only that, but Ellie and Dina embark on a romantic relationship of their own, admitting that they're in love with each other in the midst of this apocalypse. In an interview with Elle, Merced broke down Dina's backstory — in which her family was killed by raiders and she killed one of them in return at just 8 years old — and ultimately said she thinks Dina is a great companion and contrast to the angry, vengeful Ellie.

"I think Dina playing into the idea of 'good is good and bad is bad; there's no gray area; we either seek justice or we don't, and then we regret it the rest of our lives' is really consistent with the rest of the characters' approach to loss, trauma, and grief," Merced said of her character. "I thought it was important for Dina to establish that she's not high and mighty above the rest of the characters simply because she seems to be the level-headed one in her relationship with Ellie. She needed to show her own inability to move on unless she seeks 'justice.'"

Not only that, but she spoke to Dina's raw power as a fighter and survivor; Dina can be aloof, irreverent, and funny, but she's also a zombie-killing machine. "The cheeriest people in the room are often the most underestimated," Merced shared. "I think that's what makes Dina so wonderful in my eyes: She's equally as strong and potentially terrifying as Ellie, but she goes about it in a different way. I think she plays into who people want her to be, whereas Ellie doesn't care to do that."

"The Last of Us" is streaming on HBO Max, "Madame Web" is available to watch on Netflix, and "Superman" flies into theaters on July 11.