Why Dina From The Last Of Us Season 2 Looks So Familiar

In "The Last of Us Part II" — the sequel to the massively popular 2013 game "The Last of Us" that released in 2020, both courtesy of Naughty Dog — we meet Dina, an impulsive but skilled fighter and survivor who's best friends with Ellie, one of the game's main playable characters. In the series, Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, and we get to know her pretty well throughout the first season as she travels the country, which has been ravaged by a cordyceps virus that turns infected people into bloodthirsty zombies, alongside Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal). In that first season, the two also find time to visit Jackson, a fiercely protected settlement full of survivors that happens to house Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), which is where Dina also resides in the video game.

On-screen, Dina is played by Isabela Merced, a formidable young actress who's racked up a seriously impressive resumé after starting her Hollywood career on the Nickelodeon show "100 Things to Do Before High School" (which ran from 2014 to 2016). From 2014 to 2017, Merced also voiced the character Kate in "Dora and Friends: Into the City!" (a spin-off of the animated hit "Dora the Explorer"), and in 2017, she appeared in her first big-budget project thanks to "Transformers: The Last Knight." After her supporting turn in 2018's sequel "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" as the daughter of a cartel boss, Merced was earning rave reviews from critics, which helped kickstart career in a big way. Now that she's playing a huge role in "The Last of Us" season 2, here's where you've seen Merced — who, again, plays Dina — on-screen before.