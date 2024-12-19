How Kraven The Hunter Ended The Sony Spider-Man Universe

The reviews for "Kraven the Hunter" are in, and it looks like Sony's Spider-Man Universe is coming to a close. For fans of the "Venom" franchise, that's probably a sad bit of news, but for everyone else, it might be more confusing than anything.

After six years, six films, and four main characters, it's still somehow almost impossible to make sense of the Sony Spider-Man timeline. "Venom," "Morbius," "Madame Web," and "Kraven the Hunter" are supposed to be contained in a cohesive universe, but the movies have only the most tentative connections to each other. The only thing the movies all have in common is that they're missing the one element that might help them to make sense: Spider-Man. There's a real reason why Spider-Man wasn't in 2018's "Venom," and why this whole universe got off on the wrong foot, but knowing the backstory doesn't really help any of this make much more sense.

"Kraven" absolutely bombed at the box office, and because of that you could reasonably argue that it's the low point of this entire endeavor. The movie isn't without a few redeeming features, but ultimately it's as messy and uncompelling as the rest of Sony's series of Spider-Man villain movies. "Kraven" wasn't planned as the ending of the story, but the writing was on the wall even before the movie debuted. Here's how "Kraven" managed to end the Sony Spider-Man Universe.