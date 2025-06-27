Small Details You Missed In Squid Game Season 3

"Squid Game" Season 2 introduces the mother-son duo of Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) and Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun). Geum-ja may be old, but she has a secret weapon she keeps concealed — a blade hidden within her hairpin. It may seem odd that the guards wouldn't have checked any accessories on her person and would allow her to bring a weapon into the game. But that's probably all part of the fun for them and the VIPs.

In Season 3, we finally get to see Geum-ja use her knife twice in quick succession. During hide and seek, Geum-ja stays with Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) as she gives birth. When the baby's delivered, she uses the knife to cut the umbilical cord. A short time later, she and Jun-hee try to escape when they're confronted by Yong-sik, who has failed to kill anyone at this point and is at risk of getting eliminated himself. He turns his knife on Jun-hee and the baby, only for Geum-ja to stab her own son in the back, killing him. Geum-ja soon follows, which isn't really a surprise: Kang teased the fact her character wouldn't see the end of "Squid Game" Season 3 before it even came out.

The knife serves two purposes — violence and practicality. It helps usher life into this world and also ends it. It's representative of the duality present within the game, which shows humanity at its worst but also the hope that can arise from it.