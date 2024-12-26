Squid Game Season 2's Worst New Character Feels Completely Out Of Place

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

"Squid Game" Season 2 brings Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back into the deadly tournament, this time wanting to put a stop to them for good. But there's a whole new crop of competitors with their own reasons to risk their lives. It's all for the best as trying to bring characters back from the dead is one of the worst things another season of "Squid Game" could've done. Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun) needs to pay off gambling debts, and Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) wants to pay for gender-affirming surgery. These characters are relatable and even when they make poor decisions, you understand where they're coming from.

And then there's Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun).

Thanos, a rapper who lost all his money in a cryptocurrency scheme, is the main villain among the players. The game makers may pull all the strings, but he's the most outwardly antagonistic in the games, even pushing some players to their deaths during Red Light, Green Light. It's clear he's meant to represent the worst among the players, someone who has the same lot in life as the rest of them, but instead of showing any solidarity, he only looks out for his own best interest.

The main problem with this is that it feels so over-the-top. He's a jerk, sure, but he immediately crosses the line into utter villainy in a way that just feels so forced. With this, he's mostly just an annoyance than someone who feels like a real threat to everyone else.