A Squid Game Star May Have Spoiled A Key Season 3 Death

"Squid Game" Season 2 is as deadly as ever. With fresh games like Mingle and the Six-Legged Pentathlon, the masked guards are certainly kept busy filling their gift box-shaped coffins — a twisted message from game creator Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) – at the end of each round. Still, in the midst of the bloodshed, one player manages to maintain a heart of gold: Player 149, Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-Sim).

A loving mother, Geum-ja enters the games in an attempt to help pay off the debts of her son, Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), whom she is shocked to learn is also participating as Player 007. Quickly, she becomes a maternal figure to more than just Yong-sik. She embraces Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), accepting that Player 120 is transgender despite not fully understanding it, and keeps a protective watch over Player 222, Jun-hee (Jo Yori), who is far along in her pregnancy.

After some close calls throughout Season 2, like when Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) pull her into a room at the last second during Mingle, Geum-ja survives. However, the actress behind this beloved mother may have let slip during an interview for "Squid Game" that her character doesn't make it to the end of Season 3.