Ironheart Reveals The True Identity Of Alden Ehrenreich's Marvel Character (And It's A Shocker)

Contains spoilers for "Ironheart" Episode 3 — "We in Danger, Girl"

Before Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) goes to make a black market tech deal with Joe McGillicuddy (Alden Ehrenreich) in "Ironheart" Episode 2, "Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?," she casually mentions that the name sounds fake. No doubt fans had similar thoughts when Ehrenreich was cast on Marvel's new Disney+ series, as "Joe McGillicuddy" isn't any character from the comics. In the following episode, "We in Danger, Girl," viewers do learn his true identity — and it's Ezekiel Stane, the son of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) from the first "Iron Man" movie.

To be fair, rumors suggested that Ehrenreich would play Ezekiel going as far back as January 2024, but it's a shocker nonetheless. A superpowered individual in his own right in the comics, Ezekiel made his Marvel debut in 2008, in "The Order" #8 from Matt Fraction and Barry Kitson. There we learn that Zeke grows up with a hatred for Tony Stark (instilled by his father) and creates new weapons he later sells to terrorists. He also augments his own physiology with biotech to become a true human cyborg.

Zeke's cybernetic implants give him increased strength, force fields, and various weapons, all at the tip of his fingers. It appears the live-action version of Ezekiel has a similar interest in bionics, as Episode 3 shows him beginning to tinker with putting the technology in his body.