Ironheart Review: Dominique Thorne Shines In A Refreshing Marvel Series

When we first encounter Riri again in "Ironheart," she's having a rough go of things. Her projects at MIT are costing more than her fellowship money (from Tony Stark's foundation, naturally) can cover, leading the single-minded young engineer to push things too far and get kicked out of the school. So, Riri and her work-in-progress new iron suit fly back home to Chicago, where more drama awaits.

Though her mother Ronnie (Anji White) would like to see her relax and rethink things a little bit, Riri's obsessed with getting her suit right and finishing her other projects, a desire fueled by the death of her best friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) in a shooting some time earlier. Still reeling with grief she never quite wants to confront, Riri's knack for tech leads her to Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), the leader of a crew of thieves who's nicknamed "Hood" because of the mysterious red cloak he seems to always wear.

Parker and his crew offer Riri a chance (or so they say) to realize her true potential, work outside the boundaries of traditional society, and, most importantly, earn funding for her projects while helping Parker topple a few tech startups around Chicago. Thus begins a dark, unpredictable journey for the young engineer, as she's forced to reckon with the ethical questions over what she's doing, how far she's willing to go, and what kind of dark influences might really be driving Parker.

Right away, Chinaka Hodge and her writing team open the show up to a lot of potential, pitting Riri's tech brilliance against the seemingly magical influence of the hood that Parker wears, while also delving into Riri's relationship with her mother and her community, her grief over Natalie, and her rejection of any linear sense of MCU legacy. There are no Avengers to be found here, no Stark Industries lackeys to set Riri straight, no journeys outside of Chicago. This is a story about an extraordinary person in an extraordinary world, pushing to do things her way while often uncertain which way that actually is, and at a time when the MCU can feel too cluttered, that's both refreshing and powerful in the context of this show.