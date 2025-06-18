Marvel's Ultron Is Returning For The Vision TV Series (With A Twist)

We're hopeful that "Vision Quest" will blow Marvel fans away in 2026. The third installment of a trilogy based around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — following "WandaVision" and "Agatha All Along" — it will include the return of White Vision from the "WandaVision" finale, a facsimile of the original Vision with no memories of the past who will likely go on a metaphysical "vision quest" of his own to figure out how to move forward.

While not much is known about the plot, we do know Vision will again meet his maker in the series, namely Ultron (James Spader). Vision supposedly killed the last component of Ultron at the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but a piece of him could have been tucked away somewhere. However, the villain may look substantially different: it's been reported that Ultron will assume a human form in the TV series. That means instead of Spader doing performance-capture work to bring Ultron to life, he could just stroll onto the set as himself.

Ultron, as a malevolent artificial intelligence, holds an immense hatred toward humanity and desires to wipe out all organic lifeforms. It'll be amusing to see how he responds to his new look, but it also remains to be seen if Ultron literally becomes human or simply takes on the appearance of a person for some yet-unknown reason.