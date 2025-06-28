What Happened To The Cast Of Just Shoot Me!

It was a major staple of NBC's sitcom lineup back in the 1990s, a solid long-lived sitcom like "Wings" and "Caroline in the City" which — while it may have not set the world on fire culturally like "Friends" or "Seinfeld" — still managed to build up strong and following. "Just Shoot Me!" was its name, and it showed viewers the funny side of life working behind the scenes of a fashion magazine.

Jack Gallo (George Segal) has been running the "Cosmopolitan"-like Blush Magazine for decades. Issues fly off the shelves, packed with high-fashion photoshoots and articles laden with iffy diet, relationship, and beauty advice. Enter his college graduate, feminist daughter, Maya (Laura San Giacomo) a hard news journalist who is stuck working for Jack after her fiery opinions got her fired from her last journalism job. Maya has long been horrified by her dad's empire and wants to change the tone and direction of Blush.

Father and daughter frequently clash over what's right while Maya tries to be seen as a smart, independent woman while also maintaining a relationship with her dad. Along for the ride are Nina Van Horn (Wendie Malick), a former fashion model with a wild past who now works as Jack's fashion editor; Elliot DiMauro (Enrico Colantoni), Jack's playboy lead fashion photographer; and Dennis Finch (David Spade), Jack's snarky and sex-obsessed assistant. Wild adventures set in, and Maya even dates Ray Liotta.

It's been over 20 years since "Just Shoot Me!" left the airwaves, and the people who appeared in it have been quite busy since then. Here's a rundown of what all the show's major actors have been up to.