The Best Laura San Giacomo Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

It's hard to overstate the star-is-born moment Laura San Giacomo had when "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" premiered at the 1989 Sundance Film Festival. At the time, San Giacomo had only made a handful of appearances on TV shows like "The Equalizer," "Miami Vice," and "Spenser for Hire." But once audiences got a look at Steven Soderbergh's indie sensation about a group of Baton Rouge yuppies dealing with ... well, sex, lies, and videotape ... her career took off.

It's easy to understand why; her performance as a sultry young bartender having an affair with her sister's husband had echos of classic Hollywood starlets like Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, and Jayne Mansfield, but with a modern edge. Critics and audiences took notice, and San Giacomo earned best supporting actress wins from the Independent Spirits and Chicago Film Critics Awards, as well as nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and New York Film Critics.

San Giacomo's star rose throughout the '90s with movies like "Pretty Woman," "Quigley Goes Down," and "Once Again." She became a household name with a starring role in the NBC sitcom "Just Shoot Me," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, and made other memorable television appearances in the Stephen King miniseries "The Stand," the TNT drama "Saving Grace," and, most recently, as Dr. Grace Confalone on "NCIS." Whether it's on the big or small screen, she is always a welcome presence. Let's take a look at Laura San Giacomo's best movies and TV shows, ranked.