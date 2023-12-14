Frasier: What Ronee Actress Wendie Malick Looks Like Today

When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, the titular character (Kelsey Grammer) was freshly divorced and ready to mingle. For 11 seasons, Frasier's tumultuous dating exploits were the crux of the series –- that is, when he wasn't quibbling with his brother and father. More often than not, Frasier's family and romantic life interfered, resulting in the farcical scenarios for which "Frasier" became famous. One such example is the Season 11 episode "The Babysitter," in which Frasier and Martin (John Mahoney) vie for the affection of the same woman.

Wendie Malick guest starred as Ronee Lawrence, Frasier and Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) former babysitter. When Frasier invites her over for cocktail hour, Martin is smitten, much to his son's chagrin. He ultimately encourages Martin to pursue a relationship with Ronee. "She must like you an awful lot," Frasier jokes at the end of the episode, "considering who she passed up."

Ronee quickly becomes a mainstay in the show's final season, her ribald sense of humor a welcome addition to the Crane household. In the series finale, "Goodnight, Seattle," Ronee and Martin get married. For her part, Malick has maintained a steady TV presence since 2004, even reuniting with some of her "Frasier" co-stars in "Hot in Cleveland."