Frasier: What Ronee Actress Wendie Malick Looks Like Today
When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, the titular character (Kelsey Grammer) was freshly divorced and ready to mingle. For 11 seasons, Frasier's tumultuous dating exploits were the crux of the series –- that is, when he wasn't quibbling with his brother and father. More often than not, Frasier's family and romantic life interfered, resulting in the farcical scenarios for which "Frasier" became famous. One such example is the Season 11 episode "The Babysitter," in which Frasier and Martin (John Mahoney) vie for the affection of the same woman.
Wendie Malick guest starred as Ronee Lawrence, Frasier and Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) former babysitter. When Frasier invites her over for cocktail hour, Martin is smitten, much to his son's chagrin. He ultimately encourages Martin to pursue a relationship with Ronee. "She must like you an awful lot," Frasier jokes at the end of the episode, "considering who she passed up."
Ronee quickly becomes a mainstay in the show's final season, her ribald sense of humor a welcome addition to the Crane household. In the series finale, "Goodnight, Seattle," Ronee and Martin get married. For her part, Malick has maintained a steady TV presence since 2004, even reuniting with some of her "Frasier" co-stars in "Hot in Cleveland."
Malick starred in Hot in Cleveland with Jane Leeves
Long before Wendie Malick appeared in her 10-episode arc on "Frasier," she almost played the psychiatrist's love interest on "Cheers." Prior to the show's debut in 1982, Malick auditioned for the role of Diane Chambers — Frasier Crane's eventual fiancée — before the role went to Shelley Long.
A few years later, her breakout role came on the HBO series "Dream On," which ran from 1990 to 1996. Another hefty gig followed with "Just Shoot Me!" From 1997 to 2003, Malick appeared in 149 episodes as Nina Van Horn, a former model-turned-editor at the fictional Blush magazine. The role earned her nominations for two Emmys and a Golden Globe award.
After "Frasier" came to an end in 2004, Malick's TV appearances remained as steady as ever. She appeared in the John Stamos-starring "Jake in Progress" from 2005 to 2006, and in 2010, she began playing ex-soap opera star Victoria Chase in "Hot in Cleveland." The series follows three Los Angelenos — played by Malick, Jane Leeves, and Valerie Bertinelli — who leave their Hollywood credentials behind to settle in Cleveland. Malick appeared in 125 episodes before the series ended in 2015.
In addition to being one of Malick's best-known projects, "Hot in Cleveland" was also a mini "Frasier" reunion. The series obviously reunited her with Leeves, but the show's creator, Suzanne Martin, was also a writer and producer for "Frasier." John Mahoney also guest-starred in six episodes as Elka Ostrosky's (Betty White) love interest. Since then, Malick has stayed busy, securing roles in "The Ranch," "Young Sheldon," and "Dear White People."