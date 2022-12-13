How Daphne Really Felt About That Suspicious Cameron-Harper Moment In The White Lotus Season 2

Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, "The White Lotus," finished off its heavily buzzed-about second season with a fiery finale that still has fans debating what really happened in several key scenes. Like in Season 1, the show follows a group of rich and powerful people as they take an ill-fated vacation at a luxury resort. The setting this time was Italy, and the cast included two married couples in the form of Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller alongside Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron Sullivan. While the show deftly weaves several storylines together, the drama between their foursome was one of the season's central pillars.

As the season progressed, jealousy and infidelity drove a wedge between Ethan and Harper. First, Cameron hired sex workers Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannó) while the two wives were away on a girls' trip, and although Ethan did not partake of their services, Harper began to believe he did after finding leftover evidence from that night. But the tables turned when she snuck away to her hotel room with Cameron, leading Ethan to assume his wife cheated on him with his best friend as a form of revenge. And in the season finale, after revealing his suspicions to Daphne, she flirtatiously takes Ethan on a walk to a small, secluded island near the hotel.

While it's unclear what, precisely, transpired between Ethan and Daphne during their walk, whatever it was is enough to rekindle Ethan's desire for Harper, who he's been demonstrably uninterested in until that point. But "The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy has a good guess as to what went down after the cameras stopped rolling.