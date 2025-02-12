The White Lotus Season 3 Review: Reliably Incisive, Chaotic, And Entertaining

I believe we can now claim that creator, writer, and director Mike White has made and perfected a sustainable, thought-provoking, and reliably entertaining formula of TV that's "The White Lotus." There's something effortlessly satisfying and amusing about watching affluent, self-possessed, and aggressively entitled people on vacation at some of the most luxurious resorts around the world. White has these characters' nature and psyche down to T in a complex and elaborate way that makes the seasons of this HBO anthology series a constant delight.

The third vacation we join is set in Thailand (primarily shot in Bangkok and the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui), another breathtaking and wondrous paradise where the rich come to relax, let loose, and argue about no-phone-policy common areas. Though Season 3 might be the most restrained and least outrageous of the series so far, White once again assembled a powerhouse cast of vastly different yet charismatic actors whose chemistry in this particular context is just phenomenal. It's perhaps not as dreamlike as the ensembles in previous seasons (I mean, Season 2's cast was practically pitch-perfect), but you got to give it to him: the man has a knack for picking the best "ingredients" for making a luscious dish of entertainment.

This time around, the vacationers entail the well-to-do Ratliff family, including nervous dad Timothy (Jason Isaacs), always-sedated mom Victoria (Parker Posey), and their three spoiled children, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Lochlan (Sam Nivoal), and Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook). Next to them, we have the odd couple of Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood); and the aging yet excessively vain long-time BFF trio of Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon). Plus our loner, who comes to this new branch of the resort chain to improve her technique as a masseuse, is none other than Season 1's Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) from Hawaii. These people are so haughty they get into a quarrel during the initial boat ride even before they step foot on the hotel's ground — which is a sort of guarantee we're in for a good time.

As always, White aims to provide an immersive cultural experience, so the aforementioned guests are welcomed by locals such as the hotel's owner Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon), endearing security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), and the gorgeous employee-slash-dancer Mook (Lalisa Manoban), just to mention a few of the Thai talents that make this season as rich and authentic as possible.