15 Best TV Shows Like Breaking Bad

From its iconic pilot episode that begins and ends with its protagonist standing in his underwear in the desert, making a despearate video confession before grasping his gun as oncoming sirens approach, "Breaking Bad" was a nonstop wild ride.

Chronicling the transformation of chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) from insecure and, at least outwardly, mild-mannered middle-aged dad to avaricious meth manufacturer Heisenberg, the series offers a study in toxic masculinity. Although Walt's cancer offers the impetus for his entree into the world of drugs and cartels, it awakens a darkness inside him, a silent seething that's always been just below the surface — one that drives him to get the recognition and deference he feels he has always deserved.

If the end of Walt's saga leaves you craving more stories about normies who dip their toe in the world of crime only to fall all the way in, we've got you covered. From characters who get tangled up in crime accdentally to those who crave power like Walter White, here are 15 great dramas you won't want to miss.