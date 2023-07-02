Breaking Down Walter White's Transformation From Breaking Bad Pilot To Finale

When we first meet Walter White in the pilot episode, it's hard to believe a mild-mannered chemistry teacher, devoted husband, and loving father to a disabled child could even consider taking a walk on the dark side. While Walt's health condition is the primary incentive in his decision to break bad, it's later revealed that his own back story as a child also helped mold him into the person he is at the beginning of the series.

Control — particularly the kind that comes from projecting traditionally masculine strength — is one of Walt's key motivators, so it makes sense when we learn about the trauma and sense of helplessness he experienced as a child. Growing up in the 1960s, Walt never had a strong father figure because his father had been sick and suffering for as long as he could remember. As he would eventually tell his son Walt Jr., Walt's father was diagnosed with Huntington's disease when Walt was only four or five years old. His only memory of his father was of a hospital visit during his father's final days, a frightening memory of hospital smells and the sight of his father "all twisted up" and possibly unable to recognize his own son. For Walt, this memory would eventually come to define how he felt he should project himself to his own son, telling Walt Jr. of his own illness in Season 4's "Salud," "I don't want that to be the memory you have of me when I'm gone."