Ozark: Where To Watch Every Episode
Though the old adage might be that crime doesn't pay, when it comes to an intriguing premise, it often does. What makes "Ozark" succeed against the competition in this already crowded subgenre is its unique entry point. After all, while money laundering might come up from time to time in shows like "Breaking Bad," it's far from the impetus of the show or what it's really about.
While the story of the Byrde family was filled with twists and turns over the course of its 44-episode run, few could have predicted just how shocking the ending of "Ozark" would ultimately be. Still, that's nothing but good news for folks who have been putting off watching the show until now.
In fact, for prospective fans who are hoping to get into the critically-acclaimed series, the path to watching through "Ozark" couldn't be any more straightforward. All four seasons are included on Netflix and only Netflix, being that the show is one of the streamer's original programs.
Ozark newcomers don't need to wait for new episodes
One of the toughest things about binging through an addictive show like "Ozark" is when viewers inevitably hit a wall where they're all caught up on the series and have to wait. Luckily, with this crime drama, that's not the case. Being that the series completed its final run of episodes in 2022, there will be no cliffhangers waiting for new viewers.
All the same, if you find yourself potentially hankering for more at the end, you'll be happy to know that the door is still somewhat open for a potential "Ozark" Season 5. "Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with, and you loved the product you were creating, you'd love to return to it," Jason Bateman told Variety. With that in mind, it seems like "Ozark" is a pretty safe bet for fans to start watching, whether they want more when they reach the end or not.