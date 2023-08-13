Ozark: Where To Watch Every Episode

Though the old adage might be that crime doesn't pay, when it comes to an intriguing premise, it often does. What makes "Ozark" succeed against the competition in this already crowded subgenre is its unique entry point. After all, while money laundering might come up from time to time in shows like "Breaking Bad," it's far from the impetus of the show or what it's really about.

While the story of the Byrde family was filled with twists and turns over the course of its 44-episode run, few could have predicted just how shocking the ending of "Ozark" would ultimately be. Still, that's nothing but good news for folks who have been putting off watching the show until now.

In fact, for prospective fans who are hoping to get into the critically-acclaimed series, the path to watching through "Ozark" couldn't be any more straightforward. All four seasons are included on Netflix and only Netflix, being that the show is one of the streamer's original programs.