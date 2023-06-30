Rick Moranis Voiced More Of Your Childhood Than You Likely Realized

Even though Rick Moranis took an early retirement from the Hollywood spotlight, he's still widely regarded as a big and small screen icon. Through productions like "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," he became a pop culture staple in short order, specifically thriving in the field of comedy. At the same time, Moranis also found time to sharpen his voice-acting skills in a variety of projects. Thus, if you grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, odds are his voice performances made their way into your childhood in some form.

When it comes to feature-length efforts, Moranis' most high-profile voice role comes via the "Brother Bear" franchise. In the duology, he voices the goofy moose Rutt opposite Dave Thomas as Rutt's brother, Tuke. For the few who watched it, Moranis also voices the Toy Taker in the rough-around-the-edges 2001 "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" sequel, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys." Meanwhile, on television, his credits include "Gravedale High," "Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories," and "Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Kids."

While Moranis likely impacted a lot of younger viewers in these and other voice-acting endeavors, none of these credits can sentimentally compare to one of his most celebrated live-action ones.