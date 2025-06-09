The Entire Story Of The Alien That Tom Cruise Can Never Beat

Tom Cruise is Mr. Movies. He came to the forefront of pop culture in the 1980s, becoming a bona fide movie star with hits like "Top Gun" and "Days of Thunder," and, despite a few dips in popularity here and there, he's pretty much remained on his perch ever since. During an era where studios are more concerned with intellectual property than creating movie stars, Cruise has remained persistent. We can debate all day as to whether actors like Glen Powell are true movie stars, people whose names alone put butts in seats, but there's no denying that Tom Cruise is Hollywood's last great action star.

That said, Cruise's box office dominance has been foiled both times he's gone up against a little blue alien named Stitch. In 2002, a Tom Cruise movie opened opposite the original animated Disney film, and in 2025, the same thing happened yet again. And in both instances, audiences made it clear they'd rather see Stitch get into mischief than watch Cruise perform whatever death-defying stunt he most recently filmed.

Why is Tom Cruise seemingly unable to utilize his star power effectively against the all-powerful might of "Lilo & Stitch?" What is it about this movie that stops Cruise's star power in its tracks? We've taken the time to analyze this phenomenon, and below we present the entire story of the rivalry between Tom Cruise and Stitch — two chaotic forces for good, saving movie theaters one film at a time.