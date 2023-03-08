Tom Cruise Is Hollywood's Last Great Action Star (And We're Doomed Without Him)

These days, whenever Tom Cruise comes up, it's expected that the Oscar-nominee will be labeled as Hollywood's "last movie star." There's certainly some truth to that title, especially as our perpetually online culture becomes more obsessed with fictional characters and IPs rather than performers and personalities. While Cruise is one of the few surviving Hollywood stars (recent box office receipts confirm that Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts are still partial draws) it seems more appropriate to label him as Tinseltown's last great action star.

Truthfully, Cruise's career is more complex than that, but the anxiety-inducing verson who prowled the seedy streets of L.A. in "Collateral" is a product of another era. So is the Cruise who grappled with the loss of beauty, life, and pitfalls of excess in "Vanilla Sky." He hasn't delivered a non-action role in years — his last dramatic, grounded feature being 2017's "American Made," an effort by Doug Liman which still featured frantic aerial action sequences – and the only shade of Cruise that persists today is his action hero persona.

Still, action Cruise keeps ascending to new heights, and we're better for it. In a sea of CG-heavy science-fiction films, Cruise is the only actor in Hollywood who doesn't fall into a repetitive slump with his franchise(s), consistently pushes boundaries, puts his life on the line for our entertainment, and manages to have his cake and eat it too.

What's the result of this wild cocktail of a human? An unprecedented, unparalleled level of freedom. While modern Hollywood "stars" are defined by their lofty endorsement deals and social media followers, Cruise's star-power is assessed and emboldened by his ability to do whatever he wants. This recipe for success, of course, starts with his innate ability to always assess what audiences want, without comprising his needs.