15 Best Movies Like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is a movie about two people who, after a catastrophic breakup, undergo a procedure to permanently erase their memories of each other. Interestingly enough, however, this 2004 film about the act of forgetting has proven to be unforgettable.

Written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry, "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" begins with Joel Barish (Jim Carrey, in one of his best performances) waking up with an inexplicable urge to skip work and go to the beach at Montauk in the middle of winter. There, he encounters Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet), a charming and impulsive woman with bright blue hair. This seems like the perfect movie meet-cute, but unbeknownst to both Joel and Clementine, they've already met, loved, and lost each other.

A mesmerizing mix of science fiction and romance, "Eternal Sunshine" utilizes a non-linear structure to explore Joel's fragmented memories and his relationship with Clementine — or at least, the version of Clementine that lives in his head. By turns melancholy and wistful, the film is as likely to spark a viewer's belief in the power of love as it is to crush it. While there is only one "Eternal Sunshine," there are many excellent films that explore similar themes of memory, perception, love, and heartbreak. Here are the 15 best films like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."