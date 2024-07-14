The Before Trilogy: Jesse & Celine's Real Story Will Make You Cry

The first film in the "Before" trilogy by Richard Linklater, 1995's "Before Sunrise," features only two performers — Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke — as Jesse and Céline, two travelers who meet on a train in Europe and decide to spend a day together wandering Vienna (even though Celine is meant to continue on the train and head to Paris). The intimate, introspective film focuses solely on the bond formed between these two young, beautiful strangers, leading up to a moment where they finally end up sharing a kiss (and potentially more, though Linklater's careful direction provides some ambiguity on that point). As they both depart, they agree to meet again in Vienna after six months, but they have no way to contact each other before then.

As Linklater has revealed in various interviews throughout the years — helpfully compiled in a Slate article written by Forrest Wickman in 2014 — this was based on a real experience. In 1989, Linklater, having just finished his movie "Slacker," went to Philadelphia to visit his sister and met a woman named Amy Lehrhaupt, and the two wandered the city, talking all night. While speaking to host Jeff Goldsmith on his podcast "The Q&A" in May 2013 Linklater said that he actually told Lehrhaupt he felt inspired in the moment. "Even as that experience was going on ... I was like, 'I'm gonna make a film about this.'" he recalled. "And she was like, 'What, this? What're you talking about?' And I was like, 'Just this. This feeling. This thing that's going on between us.'"

Sadly, Linklater later learned that Lehrhaupt died in 1994 in a motorcycle accident before turning 25; as a result, the trilogy's final film "Before Midnight" is dedicated to her memory.