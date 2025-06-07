We Rewatched All The MCU Post-Credit Scenes And They're Completely Different Now

The "Iron Man" post-credits scene is the stuff of legend by now, and Nick Fury almost didn't say anything about the Avengers Initiative. Several different lines were recorded, but in the end, they chose to tease a superhero team-up film, with the implication that Fury had been working on this for a while. In fact, he'd been working on it since 1995 after the events of "Captain Marvel" took place, when he first drafted his proposal. "Captain Marvel" confirmed this, and it does beg the question as to why it took Fury so long to get off his butt and wrangle up some superheroes.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) went off-world, but she could've been called under the right circumstances. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) was also around, though may have been too depressed following Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) going missing to engage in any heroics. It seems that Fury just happened to get very lucky that a group of superheroes made themselves known right before an alien army invaded New York City.

There is another explanation for why Fury sat on this plan for so long, but it has its own problems. In 2012's "The Avengers," Fury mentions how S.H.I.E.L.D. intended to use the Tesseract to build an arsenal to protect the planet, but he clarifies, "I never put all my chips on that number, though," before saying how he wanted to assemble a team of superpowered individuals, calling it "riskier." Why would getting a group of heroes together be "riskier" than toying with alien technology? Sure, the Avengers don't work well together at first, but it seems like the route he should've taken from the get-go rather than messing around with glowing cubes.