MCU Rumor Teases Thor 5's 'Dark' New Direction After Taika Waititi's Marvel Exit

Not much is known about "Thor 5" at this point, but one thing that does seem likely is that Taika Waititi won't return to direct. The filmmaker helmed the incredibly well-received "Thor: Ragnarok" and the much more poorly-received "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel likely wants a change of pace from Waititi's sensibilities, and rumors suggest they may go much darker for a fifth outing.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman posted on Patreon about how Marvel allegedly wants a decidedly darker tone for "Thor 5." Going even further, the rumors state that Marvel wants a director with experience in "serious work," with Gareth Edwards being a possibility. Edwards is no stranger to big-budget, science-fiction spectacle, having previously directed 2014's "Godzilla," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and "The Creator."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" faced heavy criticism from reviewers and fans alike, partly due to its excessively silly tone, with many emotional beats getting undercut by jokes. "Thor: Ragnarok," while funny, came across as much more balanced. It's understandable that Marvel wants to right the ship and make Thor (Chris Hemsworth) a respectable character again, especially if he's going to continue popping up in films like "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."