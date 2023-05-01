Nick Fury Almost Said Something Entirely Different In Iron Man's Post-Credits Scene

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uttered the phrase "Avengers Initiative" in the "Iron Man" post-credits scene, comic book fans' minds exploded with the possibilities for what could come. According to the man who wrote the line in the infamous 35-second sequence, the idea wasn't quite cut-and-dry when he began writing it. In fact, he wrote several lines that made reference to another powerful Marvel supergroup and one that made reference to those pesky airborne snakes that Jackson had faced off with only a couple of years prior.

In an interview with Inverse, comic book writer and screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis explained the origins of writing the MCU's first post-credits scene. His orders? "'Write everything you can think of," he said. "As delightful as that sounds, I stayed up all night. This was like a writer's puzzle. I wrote a couple pages down. I wrote every serious thing you can think of and every dumb thing you can think of."

When Jackson agreed to make an uncredited appearance in the film, Bendis kept the actor in mind. He threw everything he could think of at the wall to see what would stick. Lines he wrote included a reference to the X-Men and a "Snakes on a Plane" joke that was along the lines of, "Get that motherf***ing armor off your motherf***ing..." Luckily for him and for Marvel movie fans everywhere, he included that line about The Avengers Initiative.