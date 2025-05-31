Things Only Adults Noticed In The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Movie

Contains spoilers for "Lilo & Stitch"

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake is on track to become one of Disney's biggest box office hits in years, having already raked in hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office in just a few days. Fans all over the world are poring over small details in the new film and discussing its similarities and changes from the beloved 2002 original.

One thing that's plain to see is that, despite the controversial changes that have come to be expected of these remakes, this new "Lilo & Stitch" carries on the original's tradition of being a kid-friendly movie with plenty of serious, mature themes that only adults notice, coming through most of all in the story of Nani's (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) effort to provide for Lilo (Maia Kealoha) following the death of their parents. On that note, here are a few particularly interesting elements that grown-up viewers may pick up on in the new movie.