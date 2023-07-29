What Is A Spaghetti Western & Which Movies Should You Watch First?

So, you've heard the term "spaghetti Western," but you're not sure what it refers to? Fortunately, it's a pretty simple category for a cycle of Western movies made by Italian studios and filmmakers in the '60s and '70s, but often shot in Spain and other locales disguised as the American West. More subjectively, spaghetti Westerns tend to be more stylized and violent than their American counterparts, with less sentimentality and cooler atmospherics. These were movies produced for a younger audience that was more interested in rock music than Gene Autry campfire songs or serious meditations on the West, and that makes them all the more entertaining today.

If you're interested in spaghetti Westerns, there are some directors that you need to know. The first — and by far the most influential — is Sergio Leone, the director of the "Dollars" trilogy ("A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," all starring Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name) and "Once Upon a Time in the West." These four movies alone make a decent enough introduction to the massive wave of spaghetti Westerns that were made, and though there are several other masterworks out there, you'll be hard-pressed to find any that surpass them in quality. And one movie, in particular, makes for an ideal starting point.