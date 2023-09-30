Controversial Changes Made In Disney Live-Action Remakes

On paper, it seemed like a foolproof idea. Take Maleficent, arguably pop culture's most enduring symbol of pure female evil, unbridled and all-consuming in her sheer vindictive pettiness, and twist our understanding of her on its head, thereby calling into question our culture's normative rulebook about what constitutes an "evil woman."

But alas, not everyone agreed with the results. Many critics felt that the choice to "humanize" Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) robbed the character of the bold power and autonomy that made her so iconic in the first place. Plus, the particular way in which "Maleficent" reframes her story was found by some to be reductive and even regressive.

In the film, Maleficent is depicted as a valorous protector turned bitter and vengeful when former lover Stefan (Sharlto Copley) drugs her and cuts off her wings to become king. Maleficent's curse upon Aurora (Elle Fanning) thus becomes an ironic payback to Stefan for destroying her faith in love. In this way, the film inadvertently declares that, at the end of the day, all the Mistress of Evil's rage and cynicism comes from abuse and betrayal suffered at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. As if that representational side-grade from mad witch to woman scorned weren't enough, the film's replacement of Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather with a trio of bumbling, incompetent pixies robs "Sleeping Beauty" of its most progressive gender element.