What The Cast Of Matilda Looks Like Now

Though Hollywood took a break from adapting Roald Dahl's stories following the success of 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the 1990s saw a renaissance of movies based on the author's works. Among them was 1996's "Matilda," based on the book of the same name that had only been published eight years prior. It centers around the titular character, a young girl who discovers she has magical abilities — much to the chagrin of the various cruel adults in her life, who then become the target of said powers.

Unfortunately, "Matilda" didn't do well at the box office, relegating it to the category of fantasy movie box office bombs that are actually worth watching. That said, it was absolutely beloved by the generation it was made for, which suggests that it found its audience on video and via showings on television in the years that followed.

Its ensemble cast included both adult and child actors who were at wildly different points in their careers. It's always interesting to see what former child actors look like as adults, especially those who didn't remain in Hollywood, as was the case with several of "Matilda's" child stars. Below, we check in on where life took the film's younger cast members as well as what the adult actors have been doing as their own careers have advanced a few decades.