Pee-Wee Herman Movies You'll Never Get To Watch

The other unmade Pee-wee Herman project would have seen the character coping with some serious situations. Paul Reubens called it "the dark Pee-wee movie" in 2007 when he was interviewed by MTV. It was a script whose first draft Reubens completed in the late 1990s, but could never quite get made. The film's central concept sees Pee-wee experience a brush with fame after a single featuring his yodeling hits the top of the charts. He goes to Hollywood, gets seduced by film producers and glitter, and soon finds himself in the grips of addiction, causing him to abuse and betray all those loyal to him. The film was also supposed to include a prison stint for the beloved character.

The end result was slated to be a cautionary tale. Reubens compared the potential film to one infamous example of celebrity culture; during a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I've referred to it as the Valley of the Dolls Pee-wee movie. It's about fame."

Reubens pitched the project to Judd Apatow, who turned it down to make "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" with him. Netflix also rejected the film. Interest in the dark and gritty project was later revived by "Uncut Gems" directors Josh and Benny Safdie. There were also rumors that a rich fan of the franchise wanted to help finance the movie.

Reubens told The Hollywood Reporter that he had faith the film would be made someday. "I do feel like it's going to probably happen," he says. "I have a couple of people that are interested. But this is Hollywood. A couple people interested and five bucks will get you five bucks." And no one would know that fact better than Paul Reubens.