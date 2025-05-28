12 Best 'End Of The World' Movies Ranked

Humanity is fascinated by the end of the world — why else would we make so many movies about it? From "Dawn of the Dead" to "The Day After Tomorrow," we love watching the world be destroyed on the big screen. Cinema has given us countless visions of what a global apocalypse might look like, from something as small as ships running aground to a cataclysm as huge as nuclear war.

If you're looking to have an end-of-the-world marathon, these are the best movies to watch. While we could also talk about the best post-apocalyptic movies of all time, here we just want to focus on movies that are specifically about the world ending. Any movie where the world has already ended doesn't count. The films below run the gamut from Korean horror movies to stoner comedies, but the only thing these movies all have in common is that the characters must face the end of life on Earth as we know it.