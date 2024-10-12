The 15 Best PG-13 Horror Movies

Horror is a classic genre, spawning numerous media franchises that even those who keep scary content at arms length will know by name. From popular movies like "Friday the 13th" and "Scream" to video games like "Resident Evil" and "Silent Hill," no matter how you like to consume it, there is an option for everyone interested in thrills and chills. Many of the movies tend to be rated R, with some even being awarded the adults-only NC-17 option, showing audiences just how frightening, gory, or intense they might be and providing a fair warning of the kind of content to expect.

R-rated films, however, aren't for everyone, even if the viewer is 17 years or older. That doesn't mean there aren't scary movies at their disposal, though. While the PG-13 rating didn't come about until 1984, plenty of horror projects have been given that classification since its inception. With seemingly endless choices, we've compiled a list of the best PG-13 horror movies you can watch today, from iconic features to some for which the rating may be come as a surprise.