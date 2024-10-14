The Best World War 3 Movies & TV Shows To Watch (Before It's Too Late)

It's not the cheeriest topic to tackle by any means, and yet, plenty of directors have let slip the dogs of war to paint a nightmarish picture of what a global conflict could look like a third time around. Everyone from blockbuster filmmakers to universally revered storytellers have dared to venture into such nerve-wracking territory, leading to some projects that have been either brilliantly entertaining, undeniably bleak, or both.

But what are the great depictions of the world getting in a scrap with itself once again, and why do they stick out more than most as films worth seeing? Well, looking at this list, the most common theme is that even with the harrowing hypotheticals they might depict, they act as cinematic words of warning echoing years after their initial release. Admittedly, some might involve Arnold Schwarzenegger looking good on a Harley Davidson or Patrick Swayze leading school kids to fight back against invaders, but they have certainly left their mark.

In which case, sit back and scroll through the battlefield we fought through to make this playlist, and maybe after you've watched some of them, put on a nice Pixar film or perhaps ask someone for a hug to balance things out.