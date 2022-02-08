Don't Look Up Scored These Surprise Oscar Nominations
Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" has been a massive success story for Netflix, becoming one of the streaming giant's most-watched movies in the weeks after its release. Of course, it's hardly a surprise that people have been watching the apocalyptic comedy, considering that it stars some of the biggest stars of this day and age. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett, the film is simply filled to the brim with star power of the highest A-list order.
While people have been no doubt watching, the critics have been somewhat less kind to the ambitious political satire, to the point that "Don't Look Up" has a comparatively unimpressive 56 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This has been something of a sore point for some involved in the project, to the point that star Ron Perlman has lambasted the critics in no uncertain terms (via the Independent).
Still, while critics haven't been uniformly enamored with the movie, the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have clearly liked what they see. As a result, "Don't Look Up" just scored these surprising Oscar nominations.
Don't Look Up received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay
Perhaps surprisingly for a movie starring three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, two-time winner Cate Blanchett, one-time winners Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mark Rylance, and a whole host of other decorated actors, "Don't Look Up" didn't score any acting nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards. However, the movie still received two pretty massive nods — in fact, it's competing for two of the most prestigious Oscars in the upcoming 94th Academy Awards ceremony (via Oscars). "Don't Look Up" is one of the nominees for Best Picture, and its screenplay — by Adam McKay, from a story by McKay and David Sirota — is up for Best Original Screenplay.
As always, winning either category is hardly a walk in the park. The Best Picture category, in particular, seems to be incredibly stacked this year, with a total of 10 movies, including Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune," Guillermo Del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," and Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza." Fans of "Don't Look Up" still have to wait a while before finding out whether the movie takes home either Oscar, but the nominations alone are a nice feather in the cap.
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highlands Center on March 27, 2022.