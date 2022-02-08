Don't Look Up Scored These Surprise Oscar Nominations

Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" has been a massive success story for Netflix, becoming one of the streaming giant's most-watched movies in the weeks after its release. Of course, it's hardly a surprise that people have been watching the apocalyptic comedy, considering that it stars some of the biggest stars of this day and age. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett, the film is simply filled to the brim with star power of the highest A-list order.

While people have been no doubt watching, the critics have been somewhat less kind to the ambitious political satire, to the point that "Don't Look Up" has a comparatively unimpressive 56 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This has been something of a sore point for some involved in the project, to the point that star Ron Perlman has lambasted the critics in no uncertain terms (via the Independent).

Still, while critics haven't been uniformly enamored with the movie, the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have clearly liked what they see. As a result, "Don't Look Up" just scored these surprising Oscar nominations.