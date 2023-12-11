Is Leave The World Behind Worth Watching? Netflix Movie Has Rotten Tomatoes Divided

"Leave the World Behind" is the latest Netflix original film to take social media by storm. It quickly launched to the number one spot in Netflix's rankings, so it's certainly garnering buzz. But is it worth watching?

There's a pretty big divide between critics and general moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes. With over 100 reviews from professional critics, the film's currently sitting at a 75% positive rating on the platform. That would suggest it's pretty good, but scores from audiences list "Leave the World Behind" as rotten, with only 40% of reviews being positive. It's not uncommon for critics and general audiences to be divided, but it's worth considering what could've led to such an outcome for the apocalyptic thriller.

Some critics certainly lodged complaints, but folks like Craig Mathieson of The Age overall enjoyed the film, writing, "As a dread-stoked chamber-piece, 'Leave the World Behind' is gripping. [Director Sam] Esmail captures indelible images that (sometimes literally) crash his themes into one another." The performances, particularly from Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, were also of note to many critics, like Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press, "We haven't seen a nasty Roberts character in a while and Ali balances sophistication and slyness artfully." While critics seem to like the themes and performances, regular viewers took umbrage with some other aspects of the film.