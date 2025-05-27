The Real Reason Superman Should Be Terrified Of Lex Luthor

Superman and Lex Luthor have one of the most iconic rivalries in comic book history. Their never-ending battle remains enticing over seven decades after their first clash because of what each one stands for beyond simply representing good versus evil. Superman embodies the virtues of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. He's all-powerful yet all-good, and that's something Lex simply can't abide by. But the reason Lex hates Superman so much is because people love him for his integrity, something all the money in the world can't buy. (He also hates him in some storylines because Superboy is responsible for Lex going bald, but the loathing mostly stems from the former explanation.)

Fans will get to see the next iteration of this battle of good vs. evil in the upcoming "Superman," directed by James Gunn. In the film, David Corenswet portrays the titular DC hero, who's had his powers for a while, while Nicholas Hoult is a Lex Luthor who's clearly scheming about how to take down what he perceives to be a massive threat. While we don't know exactly what Lex's plan will be at this point, we can glean some information from trailer footage. There's also insight to be found in the comics and previous Superman adaptations that indicate what a threat Lex poses.

It may seem odd to say that Superman should be terrified of Lex Luthor. After all, Lex is just a guy, while Superman has super strength, flight, and heat vision — but he's proven time and time again that he's more than a formidable foe for DC's Man of Steel. Read on to find out why.