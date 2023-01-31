The Authority Is The Most Cryptic (& Most Exciting) DCU Movie Announced At James Gunn's Blockbuster Press Event

At a glance, The Authority is nothing particularly special. You might even write them off as yet another generic superteam, based on their classic lineup that consists of folks like a magic user, a metal-themed engineer, a winged hero, a team leader with electric powers, and ... uh, a guy who's powered by large cities. Ok, that last one is new.

That's the thing, though. This seems like your average superhero team, but the moment you look under the hood you realize that this is one of those highly original comic universes that blow the MCU away. It's also the absolute perfect thing for James Gunn, who indeed announced "The Authority" movie as something of a personal passion project. As Gunn noted, The Authority doesn't settle on fighting supervillains and alien invasions. True to its name, the ultra-powerful group posits itself as the authority on Earth, and actively changes things in an attempt to fix the world. As such, you can fully expect them to meddle in the affairs of major countries, and even install new governments. Are they always right in their decisions? Who knows! Do they have the muscle to push through anyway? Oh, easily.

The novel concept is just part of the allure, because the members of the team are far from the cookie-cutter archetypes that they initially appear to be. For instance, "The Authority" movie will almost certainly introduce DCEU-style, legitimately dangerous Superman and Batman expies called Apollo and Midnighter. For fans who are not into Superman snapping General Zod's neck and Batman using ultraviolence, however, the characters also have another side: when they're not punching supervillains and dictators into oblivion, Midnighter and Apollo are one of the most wholesome romantic couples in superhero comics.