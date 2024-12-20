The Real Reason Superman Bleeds, According To James Gunn

It's not easy to draw blood from steel, but that's clearly what happens to Superman in the moments leading up to the teaser's opening scene. Few characters are even capable of damaging Superman in any appreciable way, but given his state in the teaser — without the strength to make it home, he calls for his powerful pal, Krypto the Superdog, to drag him there — viewers are left to wonder what happened.

At the same Q&A, James Gunn said that Superman and the film are metaphors for the world we live in today. "I believe in the goodness of human beings," he explained. "I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It's about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices [that] are some of the louder voices."

It seems, based on Gunn's comment, that Superman is injured because the country isn't running smoothly, with much of the population divided along ideological lines. If Superman can bleed, so too can the nation, and that's how Gunn sees this film. Of course, Superman has bled in the comics, most notably in the "Death of Superman" storyline, but for the most part, that rarely happens — making the arrival of "Superman" on July 11, 2025 all the more enticing.