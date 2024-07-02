The Real Reason Lex Luthor Hates Superman Is Much Deeper Than You May Think

Superman is rightly considered among the most wholesome, heroic characters in pop culture. However, in the DC Universe, he's got one of the biggest haters a hero has ever had in Lex Luthor.

Over their eighty-plus-year comic book relationship, Lex has sparred with the Man of Steel many times for all kinds of reasons. The egomaniacal billionaire debuted in 1940's "Action Comics" #23, a co-creation of Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Paul Cassidy. Despite being a "mere"human in an impressive rogues gallery featuring the likes of Brainiac, Doomsday, General Zod, Mongul, and Darkseid, the powerless Luthor has become Superman's primary antagonist. He doesn't see Superman in the same light as most of the general public, instead viewing the altruistic Kryptonian as a potential threat to Earth. Luthor's quest to take down Superman has been brought to life on the big and small screen on multiple occasions, having been played by Gene Hackman in 1978's "Superman," Jesse Eisenberg in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and next by Nicolas Hoult in the upcoming "Superman" film from James Gunn.

Luthor's reasons for disliking Superman range from an incredible Golden Age explanation involving the villain's hair loss to darker fears about a superhuman alien who is capable of unleashing horrors across the planet. The bottom line is, Lex Luthor hates Superman — here's why.