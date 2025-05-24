Why Yellowstone Stars Josh Lucas And Kevin Costner Had To Be Kept Apart On Set

For fans of "Yellowstone," the buck stops with John Dutton. Whether played by Kevin Costner in the present story or Josh Lucas in the show's various flashbacks, the Dutton patriarch is the one who makes the rules. Even in his death, the specter of John Dutton lives on as a driving force for the way things all turn out in that controversial "Yellowstone" finale. But no matter who was playing the Montana cattle baron, there was an unspoken rule on the "Yellowstone" set that Costner and Lucas were not to be on the Dutton Ranch at the same time. Interestingly, it wasn't just because their respective versions of the character come from different time periods, either.

In a 2021 interview with Collider, Lucas got candid about his time on the neo-Western. "Anytime you're playing a personality that's iconic and real, it's harder to do it when the person is an actor," Lucas explained. "With Kevin, it was different because it was Taylor Sheridan." The actor recalled that working with Sheridan was a dream come true and that the "Yellowstone" creator was intentional about when Costner and Lucas were scheduled.

"Taylor and I talked about the idea of 'The Godfather.' When [Robert] De Niro was playing Brando, he wasn't attempting to look or act like Marlon Brando," Lucas explained. It was with this in mind that Costner and Lucas were separated during filming, hoping to keep the integrity of the John Dutton character consistent across time. Sheridan didn't want Lucas to mimic Costner but, rather, to play the role entirely as written.