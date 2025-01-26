The John Dutton Nod Most Fans Missed In The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale

When it was first announced that Kevin Costner was not returning for the back half of "Yellowstone" Season 5, a season initially billed as the end of the Dutton saga, fans were understandably concerned. John Dutton was the driving force behind much of the Paramount drama's narrative, and it was his vision for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) were ultimately subject to. However, "Yellowstone" continues without John, and in the Season 5 finale, "Life Is a Promise," a funeral is held in his honor. It's here that an unsuspecting guest — a falcon — signals to Beth that her father has moved on.

Symbology has always been important to the Taylor Sheridan-crafted drama, as has Native American spirituality, and the "Yellowstone" finale contains both. At John's service, Beth pays no mind to the words of the priest and instead looks upward as the wind flows between the trees. As her mind drifts elsewhere, she spots a falcon that lands on a branch above her, watching those below before taking off again. It's a small moment, but one that effectively closes this chapter of the Dutton saga, calling back to a similar scene from "1883."

The franchise's origin story — one of the many Yellowstone Universe spin-offs and sequels from Taylor Sheridan — likewise ends with the death of the leading Dutton, though in this case it was young Elsa (Isabel May). As Elsa dies, a small bird appears on the land in front of her, and her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw), vows that this very spot will be where his daughter rests forever. On "Yellowstone," we can see that John honors that vow. Moreover, "Life Is a Promise" ends with Elsa's narration after tilting up from John's tombstone, bringing the whole saga full circle.