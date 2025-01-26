The John Dutton Nod Most Fans Missed In The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale
When it was first announced that Kevin Costner was not returning for the back half of "Yellowstone" Season 5, a season initially billed as the end of the Dutton saga, fans were understandably concerned. John Dutton was the driving force behind much of the Paramount drama's narrative, and it was his vision for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) were ultimately subject to. However, "Yellowstone" continues without John, and in the Season 5 finale, "Life Is a Promise," a funeral is held in his honor. It's here that an unsuspecting guest — a falcon — signals to Beth that her father has moved on.
Symbology has always been important to the Taylor Sheridan-crafted drama, as has Native American spirituality, and the "Yellowstone" finale contains both. At John's service, Beth pays no mind to the words of the priest and instead looks upward as the wind flows between the trees. As her mind drifts elsewhere, she spots a falcon that lands on a branch above her, watching those below before taking off again. It's a small moment, but one that effectively closes this chapter of the Dutton saga, calling back to a similar scene from "1883."
The franchise's origin story — one of the many Yellowstone Universe spin-offs and sequels from Taylor Sheridan — likewise ends with the death of the leading Dutton, though in this case it was young Elsa (Isabel May). As Elsa dies, a small bird appears on the land in front of her, and her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw), vows that this very spot will be where his daughter rests forever. On "Yellowstone," we can see that John honors that vow. Moreover, "Life Is a Promise" ends with Elsa's narration after tilting up from John's tombstone, bringing the whole saga full circle.
John Dutton's death paves the way for new Yellowstone stories
While the "Yellowstone" finale left the audience with several loose ends, the appearance of this winged wonder feels significant. After all, the show has never shied away from exploring other spiritual ideas, especially in finales. After her death, "1883" ends with Elsa's spirit reuniting with her husband, the Comanche warrior Sam (Martin Sensmeier), somewhere on the open plains. Similarly, in the "Yellowstone" Season 4 finale, "Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops," Kayce has visions of his own: one of his dead brother Lee (Dave Annable) and another of a wolf, which returns to him again in Season 5.
Some might interpret Beth's falcon as a spirit guide. With his death avenged and the land taken care of, it signals that John is finally at peace. Laying his body in the ground is only a formality at this point, as John Dutton — and Kevin Costner — is long gone. This frees John's children from the hold that their father (and certainly the land) had over them, and his death marks the start of a new life apart from those responsibilities.
In the final moments of "Life Is a Promise," a Rip and Beth spin-off is teased as the two find their own plot far from Paradise Valley, all while Kayce and his family live off the sliver of the land reserved strictly for themselves. Not even the worst aspects of the "Yellowstone" finale could ruin the emotional catharsis of seeing the Duttons honor their long-standing promise, especially knowing that John's legacy is preserved.