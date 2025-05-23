How To Watch The Rocky Movies In Order

Few types of motion pictures rouse the audience with an undeniable excitement more than sports movies. Watching a single individual or a team work together to achieve a physical goal that feels terribly out of reach is a beautiful endeavor we can't help but be drawn to. While there are plenty of boxing movies out there (many of which are based on true stories), they all pale in comparison to the "Rocky" franchise. Crafted by Sylvester Stallone, who penned the screenplay himself on spec under the stipulation that he would be allowed to star, the first "Rocky" was a breakout hit that spawned a series of both direct and legacy sequels. The question remains: What is the best order to watch these sports drama flicks?

Sometimes, simpler is better, and that's absolutely the case here with the "Rocky" series. Starting with the 1976 original and then working your way to the present from there is the best way to go. This includes all six "Rocky" films as well as the franchise's legacy sequel "Creed" and its sequels. Whether you're a longtime fan of Stallone's "Rocky" films or a newcomer who jumped on the "Creed" bandwagon and now wants to dive into the original series, be sure to watch this franchise in the order that follows:

"Rocky" (1976)

"Rocky II" (1979)

"Rocky III" (1982)

"Rocky IV" (1985)

"Rocky V" (1990)

"Rocky Balboa" (2006)

"Creed" (2015)

"Creed II" (2018)

"Creed III" (2023)

With this order in mind, let's dive into why the "Rocky" franchise is best viewed in chronological order.