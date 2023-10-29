Which Of The Rocky Movies Does Sylvester Stallone Give A 0 Out Of 10?

The Rocky movies, much like their eponymous underdog boxer, have seen some extreme highs and lows ever since Sylvester Stallone made his debut as the Italian Stallion. The original film was an acclaimed box office hit, taking home the 1977 Academy Awards for best picture, director, and film editing. However, its follow-ups wavered pretty wildly in terms of quality and commercial and critical success. In fact, some of the sequels have been downright hard to watch. Just ask Stallone himself.

"['Rocky V'] was bad," the actor once said during an interview on Friday Night with Johnathon Ross. "It was a goose egg. I definitely wasn't there."

When asked to rate the Rocky films on a scale of one to 10, he gave the fifth entry a zero, calling it "bad" and "off-key." And the franchise star isn't alone in his disdain for "Rocky V." The movie currently sits at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of the series by a decent margin.