10 Best Romance Movies Of The 1980s, Ranked

Some of the best love stories come from movies that prioritize fun and joy, and that is certainly true in the case of "Romancing the Stone." One of a small number of great movies that's truly perfect for the whole family, "Romancing the Stone" is well-paced and adventurous. Author Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) is forced to travel to Colombia in order to rescue her sister, who is being held for ransom. Once there, she meets a man named Jack (Michael Douglas), whom she ultimately hires to help her find her way (having been misdirected away from where she is supposed to meet her sister's captors) through the jungle and to the city of Cartagena.

Jack is hot, Joan is hot, and the jungle is hot, so it's no surprise that they somewhat quickly fall into a passionate love affair on their journey where they are constantly dodging semi-lethal scenarios. The plot of the film is exciting to the last, and this allows for Joan and Jack to develop a relationship with a relatively low measure of angst. Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas are iconic '80s movie stars, and it's especially fun to watch them both perform at their prime. It's nice to imagine that their fictional counterparts, Joan and Jack, are still off living a happy life on Jack's big boat, all these years later.

Cast: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Danny DeVito

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Year: 1984

MPAA Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 46m