The Real Reason Tom Hanks Turned Down When Harry Met Sally

Throughout his celebrated, decades-long career in Hollywood, Tom Hanks has worn many hats. He is a two-time Academy Award winner and one of the most respected actors in the game. He's also a venerated writer, director, and producer with an impressive list of credits. And yes, for the better part of his professional life, he's been one of the cinema's more unconventional romantic leads, winning the hearts of movie fans with films like "Splash," "You've Got Mail," "Big," and genre staple "Sleepless in Seattle."

It seems Hanks had the chance to add another legendary rom-com to his resume in the late 1980s, as he was reportedly offered the lead role in Rob Reiner's "When Harry Met Sally." Penned by Hank's "Sleepless in Seattle" director Nora Ephron, the film eventually starred Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the titular leads and would define the genre for an entire generation of movie lovers upon release.

As for Hanks' near-casting, his current wife, Rita Wilson, claimed on the Table for Two podcast he passed on the project largely because of his own divorce from his first wife, Samantha Lewes. "People probably don't know this, but Tom was offered 'When Harry Met Sally,'" Wilson said, adding, "and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to be not married." Thus, the iconic role of Harry Burns ultimately fell to another unconventional leading man in Crystal.