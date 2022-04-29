Dirty Dancing Is Getting A Sequel With Its Original Star

If you grew up in the '90s or had TNT in the last two decades, you are likely very familiar with the romantic coming-of-age film "Dirty Dancing." The film stars the late greats Patrick Swayze and Jerry Orbach, along with Jennifer Grey, Kelly Bishop, and Cynthia Rhodes. Since its release in 1987, it has been a film that refuses to die or even fade from the forefront of the audience's minds. And that is about to intensify as fans of the movie just got the news they've been waiting three decades for.

Set in 1963, "Dirty Dancing" follows the free-spirited teenager, Baby (Grey), as she goes on one more summer vacation with her parents (Orbach and Bishop) before leaving for the Peace Corps. While at an uppity resort, her parents disapprove of her cavorting with Johnny (Swayze), a dancer from the other side of the tracks hired to entertain the guests. Throughout her stay, Baby transforms from a shy and hesitant teenager to a confident woman dancing on stage, empowered by her love for the man bringing her out of her shell.

Whether it was the forbidden romance or the undertones of female empowerment (combined with Baby's rebelling against the expectations her parents have for her and the commentary on abortion), the movie has endured for 35 years by being more than a romance (via DW). At the recent Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon, fans got some big sequel news.