Here's What Cary Elwes Really Thinks About A Princess Bride Remake

With upcoming film and TV titles like "Scream," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "How I Met Your Father," it's clear that we're living in an era of reboots, remakes, and sequels. From the long-awaited "Hocus Pocus 2" to "Legally Blonde 3," fans of beloved films and shows are getting the chance to revisit their favorite on-screen characters.

While all of the aforementioned projects are confirmed, there is plenty of speculation online about the next film or show to undergo the remake treatment. Among those is "The Princess Bride," a cult classic directed by Rob Reiner. The 1987 fantasy-adventure film tells the adventurous tale of star-crossed lovers Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright). It's framed as a story told by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage) and is full of standoffs against villains, Rodents of Unusual Size, and the overarching message that true love conquers all.

Still carrying a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and boasting a loyal fanbase, "The Princess Bride" would seem to be a likely contender for a reboot, remake, sequel, or mini-series reimagining. Actor Cary Elwes recently revealed his feelings on a potential remake, though, and fans might be surprised by what he had to say.