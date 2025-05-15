What Squid Game Season 2 Looks Like Without Special Effects

Season 2 of "Squid Game" may have proved controversial among critics and fans of the first season — Looper's own Akos Peterbencze deemed it a mildly entertaining but lackluster follow-up — but it still had its strengths. In addition to various small details in Season 2 that should delight and surprise fans upon repeat viewings, the visual design and CGI work were on point as always.

A recently-released showreel by VFX house Gulliver Studios offers several examples of the creativity, thoroughness, and care that went into creating the new season's effects — many of which you may not even have noticed were digital. Here are some of the most interesting examples of what "Squid Game" Season 2 looked like before and after VFX were added.