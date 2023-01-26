Pamela Anderson Slams Hulu's Pam & Tommy For Rubbing 'Salt On The Wound'

It's hard to overstate how much of a cultural icon Pamela Anderson was in the 1990s. "Baywatch" was one of the most popular shows on the air, and she frequently found herself on the cover of magazine covers, both as a model and as a subject of a scandalous article. As such, it was a big deal when a pornographic video featuring her and her partner at the time, Tommy Lee, surfaced.

The tape was leaked without Anderson's consent, and it caused her a great deal of distress. This period in her life was chronicled in last year's Hulu original series, "Pam & Tommy." The limited series followed the tumultuous relationship between Anderson (Lily James) and Lee (Sebastian Stan) as they attempted to navigate having careers with such a video out for the public to see. As evidenced by the show, it hurt Anderson the most, as she became the butt of the joke within the cultural zeitgeist.

Famously, Anderson did not approve of "Pam & Tommy" getting made and spoke out about the show during its release (via Vanity Fair). It's been a year since the show came out, and during a recent chat with Variety, Anderson continued explaining why joining "Pam & Tommy" was never an option for her.